Creative Waste Premiere New Song "The New Apartheid" From Upcoming New Album "Condemned"
Saudi Arabia's Creative Waste premiere a new song entitled "The New Apartheid", taken from their upcoming new album "Condemned", which will be available this Friday.
Check out now "The New Apartheid" below.
