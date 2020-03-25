The Hallowed Catharsis Premiere New Song & Music Video "Breeding Pits" From Upcoming New Album "Killowner"
Vancouver-based act The Hallowed Catharsis premiere a new song and music video called "Breeding Pits", taken from their upcoming new album "Killowner", which will be out in stores June 2nd via Lacerated Enemy Records.
Check out now "Breeding Pits" below.
