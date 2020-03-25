The Hallowed Catharsis Premiere New Song & Music Video "Breeding Pits" From Upcoming New Album "Killowner"

Vancouver-based act The Hallowed Catharsis premiere a new song and music video called "Breeding Pits", taken from their upcoming new album "Killowner", which will be out in stores June 2nd via Lacerated Enemy Records.

