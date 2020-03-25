Oranssi Pazuzu Premiere New Song & Music Video “Uusi Teknokratia”

Oranssi Pazuzu premiere their new single and official music video “Uusi teknokratia“. The song is taken from the group’s impending new album “Mestarin kynsi“, out April 17th.





Comment Oranssi Pazuzu of the clip:

“The video Zev Deans made captures the paranoid vibe of the track and expands it further by adding a whole new visual realm in to it. An apocalyptic vision that leaves no other choice but to obey.”