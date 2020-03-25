Sacred Reich Premiere New Official Music Video For “Salvation”
Sacred Reich premiere the below official live themed music video for their song “Salvation” which was produced by Fiaz Farrelly.
Frontman/bassist Phil Rind commented:
“We want to put something positive out there right now. ‘Salvation‘ is about music’s ability to encourage and inspire us and bring us together.”
