Live Burial Premiere New Song "Cemetery Fog" From Upcoming New Album "Unending Futility"
Hailing from England death metal quintet Live Burial premiere a new song titled "Cemetery Fog". The track is taken from their impending new album "Unending Futility", which will be out in stores April 3rd by Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Cemetery Fog" below.
