The Malice Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Legions of the Dawn"
The Malice premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Legions of the Dawn", which will be out in stores March 25th via Satanath Records and More Hate Productions.
Check out now "Legions of the Dawn" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Moon Destroys (Ex-Torche) Premiere NSFW Video
- Next Article:
Live Burial Premiere New Song "Cemetery Fog"
0 Comments on "The Malice Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.