Moon Destroys (Ex-Torche, Etc.) Premiere New Single & NSFW Music Video “Stormbringer” - Paul Masvidal (Cynic) Guests

Moon Destroys (ex-Torche/Royal Thunder) premiere their new single “Stormbringer” via the below NSFW music video. The song features guest vocals from Cynic mainman Paul Masvidal. A March 27th release date has been scheduled for Moon Destroys’ debut EP, “Maiden Voyage“.

Comments the band’s guitarist Juan Montoya:

“Now is the time to connect with people, through music, through love. ‘Stormbringer‘ is from my soul. We will weather the storm together.”