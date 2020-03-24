Barishi Premiere New Single “The Silent Circle”
Barishi‘s new song “The Silent Circle” has premiered online via YouTube streaming for you below. The single is taken from the band’s upcoming release, “Old Smoke“, which will land in stores on April 24th through Season Of Mist.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Old Man Gloom Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming
- Next Article:
Moon Destroys (Ex-Torche) Premiere NSFW Video
0 Comments on "Barishi Premiere New Song “The Silent Circle”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.