Dawn of Ouroboros Premiere New Song "Revivified Spirits" From Upcoming New Album "The Art of Morphology"

Blackened progressive metal band Dawn of Ouroboros premiere their new song "Revivified Spirits". The track is from their upcoming album "The Art of Morphology" which will be released on March 30th.

The band commented:

"With this track we wanted to create a slowly building ambient atmosphere which climaxes into black metal chaos."