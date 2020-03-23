Revenge Premiere New Song "Salvation Smothered (Genocide of Flock)" From Upcoming New Album "Strike.Smother.Dehumanize."

Revenge premiere a new track called "Salvation Smothered (Genocide of Flock)", taken from their impending new album "Strike.Smother.Dehumanize.", which will be out in stores May 22nd via Season of Mist's imprint Underground Activists.

Check out now "Salvation Smothered (Genocide of Flock)" below.