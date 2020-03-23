Prison of Mirrors Premiere New Song "Sigils for the Ritual Exhumation" From Upcoming New Album "De Ritualibus et Sacrificiis ad Serviendum Abysso"

Prison of Mirrors premiere a new song titled "Sigils for the Ritual Exhumation", taken from their upcoming new album "De Ritualibus et Sacrificiis ad Serviendum Abysso". The outing will be released on June 15th by the Icelandic label Oration Records.

Check out now "Sigils for the Ritual Exhumation" below.