Prison of Mirrors Premiere New Song "Sigils for the Ritual Exhumation" From Upcoming New Album "De Ritualibus et Sacrificiis ad Serviendum Abysso"
Prison of Mirrors premiere a new song titled "Sigils for the Ritual Exhumation", taken from their upcoming new album "De Ritualibus et Sacrificiis ad Serviendum Abysso". The outing will be released on June 15th by the Icelandic label Oration Records.
Check out now "Sigils for the Ritual Exhumation" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Göden (Winter Etc.) Premiere New Song "Twilight"
- Next Article:
Revenge Premiere New Song "Salvation Smothered"
0 Comments on "Prison of Mirrors Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.