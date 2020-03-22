Headline News

Death Angel Drummer Will Carroll In Intensive Care Unit

Will Carroll, the drummer for thrash metal legends Death Angel, is currently in intensive care after friends and bandmates stated he was "very ill." Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, who himself is in self quarantine exhibiting the symptoms of the illness, made the news public recently while giving his own update. His Instagram post reads as follows:

"I remained quiet on this earlier, not wanting to say anything until I was certain it had become public knowledge, but Will Carroll, is in need of some massive positive vibes. Me, I appreciate all the warm wishes I’ve gotten, but I’m sick, nothing more, Will is in the ICU. WAY worse that anything I’m dealing with, by a long shot. Not even close. He is very ill. There are several of us that have symptoms and are waiting for test results. Will needs some healing vibes from everyone. Get well Will."

When asked if the drummer was suffering from COVID-19, the Holt stated that "tests results being done but that's probably what it is."

Elsewhere, Testament frontman Chuck Billy, who recently toured with Exodus and Death Angel with his band, has tested positive for the virus, as has his wife.

More information will be revealed as soon it becomes available.