Kerry King, Gary Holt And Paul Bostaph Rumoured To Be Forming Band With Phil Anselmo

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

There has been much speculation recently with regards to a new project hinted at by legendary thrash metal drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer, Testament, Exodus, Forbidden.) In a recent conversation with Overkill drummer Jason Bittner, the latter affirmed his belief that Bostaph is working with his former Slayer bandmates Kerry King and Gary Holt and Down/ex Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo. When asked by Bittner if he had any projects in the pipeline, Bostaph stated:

"Something is brewing with a friend of mine that is very familiar to you. I'll give you three guesses."

Bittner replied: "Kerry, Gary, and Anselmo. C'mon, everyone knows by now."

Though Holt has insisted that Exodus is once again his main priority, Kerry King has made it clear that he's not done with music just yet. Further updates and concrete information will be revealed as soon as it becomes available.