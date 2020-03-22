Grindcore Documentary "Slave To The Grind" Now Streaming Free

Doug Brown has made his 2018 grindcore documentary, "Slave To The Grind", available to the public for free. Stay at home and stream some grindcore!

Comments Doug Brown:

"Fellow Grind Freaks!

This has been an incredibly challenging time for people around the world. I hope everyone is able to stay safe and in contact with their loved ones throughout this crisis. As we continue to work together to put an end to this pandemic I encourage everyone to stay inside if they are able to. It is the best way of beating this virus. To encourage people to stay indoors I have make Slave To The Grind FREE on youtube for everyone worldwide. Stay safe, wash your hands, and mosh in your living room."