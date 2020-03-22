Voices of Ruin Premiere New Song & Music Video "Carved Out" From Upcoming New Album "Path to Immortality"
Ontario, California based melodic death metal outfit Voices of Ruin premiere a new song and music video "Carved Out", taken from their upcoming new album "Path to Immortality", which comes out on April 24 via M-Theory Audio.
Check out now "Carved Out" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Departure Chandelier Premiere Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
"Slave To The Grind" Documentary Streaming Free
0 Comments on "Voices of Ruin Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.