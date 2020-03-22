Departure Chandelier Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Dripping Papal Blood"
Québec based black metal trio Departure Chandelier premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Dripping Papal Blood", which was released March 20, 2020 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Dripping Papal Blood" in its entirety below.
