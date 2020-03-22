Kingsmen Premiere New Single & Music Video “Waste Away”
Kingsmen premiere their new single & music video “Waste Away” taken from their upcoming releasec“Revenge. Forgiveness. Recovery.“, out in stores on April 10th via SharpTone.
