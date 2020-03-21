Aversio Humanitatis Premiere New Song "The Wanderer of Abstract Paths" From Upcoming New Album "Behold the Silent Dwellers"
Aversio Humanitatis premiere a new song titled "The Wanderer of Abstract Paths", taken from their upcoming new album "Behold the Silent Dwellers", which is set for release by Debemur Morti Productions on June 19th.
Check out now "The Wanderer of Abstract Paths" below.
