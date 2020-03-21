Korn Premiere New Official Music Video For “Can You Hear Me”
Korn‘s new official music video for “Can You Hear Me” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below. The clip was helmed by Adam Mason (Alice In Chains) while the single is taken from the group’s latest album “The Nothing“.
love'em or hate'em, this was a pretty solid album with some great tracks