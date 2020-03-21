"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Korn Premiere New Official Music Video For “Can You Hear Me”

posted Mar 21, 2020 at 4:26 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Photo of Korn

Band Photo: Korn (?)

Korn‘s new official music video for “Can You Hear Me” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below. The clip was helmed by Adam Mason (Alice In Chains) while the single is taken from the group’s latest album “The Nothing“.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

1 Comment on "Korn Premiere New Official Music Video"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Anonymous Reader
1. Thumbsup writes:

love'em or hate'em, this was a pretty solid album with some great tracks

# Mar 21, 2020 @ 5:43 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 