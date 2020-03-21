Heaven Shall Burn Premiere New Single & Music Video “Übermacht”

Heaven Shall Burn premiere a new official music video for their single “Übermacht” to accompany the release of their new double album, “Of Truth And Sacrifice“).

Comments guitarist Maik Weichert:

“For our conditions it is an unusual video for an unusual Heaven Shall Burn song and was lots of fun to shoot. ‘Übermacht’ is one of our favorite songs off the album and we are thrilled to hear what you think of it.”