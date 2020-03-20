Irist Reveals New Music Video "Creation"

Breakout Southern metal band Irist will release their massively anticipated debut album, "Order of the Mind," next Friday, March 27th with Nuclear Blast. In a much-needed distraction, the band has delivered a colossal new single, 'Creation', and accompanying video that can be viewed below.

Although their record release show was cancelled due to COVID-19, IRIST’s new video for 'Creation' gives fans a taste of their incendiary live performance. Director Dan Almasy beautifully captures the song’s introspective spirit and powerful energy. “‘Creation' is an upbeat song on the surface, but it’s also meant to be meditative”, says guitarist Pablo Davila. “I think it somehow conveys a subtle “otherworldliness” that’s not easy to express. Dan Almasy did a great job of interpreting that vibe for us in this music video.”

Digging in further, the lyrical concept of 'Creation' is a profound exercise in self-reflection that peels away at the layers of a contrived identity in search of truth. “We sometimes need to abandon our beliefs to know who we really are, and that’s what ‘Creation’ is about”, states vocalist Rodrigo Carvalho. “It asks us to connect with ourselves in a deeper way, to learn our identity and to rid ourselves from who others think we are. In sum, ‘Creation’s’ meditative theme and music make it a truly cathartic song for us.”