Amorphis To Support Nightwish On European Tour Dates

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

Finnish sextet Nightwish recently announced their ninth studio album "Human. :II: Nature." due to be released on 10th April 2020. The record will be a double album containing 9 tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2. Today the band announced that Finnish metallers Amorphis will be performing as very special guests on their upcoming Europe + UK tour in winter 2020, alongside Turmion Kätilöt, who will be joining as support.

Nightwish European TOUR 2020

w/ Amorphis + Turmion Kätilöt

16.11. NO - Oslo - Spektrum

20.11. DE - Leipzig - Arena

21.11. DE - Dusseldorf - ISS Dome

23.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

24.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

25.11. FR - Paris - AccorHotels Arena

26.11. BE - Antwerp - Lotto Arena

28.11. DE - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29.11. LU - Luxembourg - Rockhal

03.12. IT - Milan - Lorenzini District

04.12. DE - Munich - Olympiahalle

09.12. DE - Bamberg - Brose Arena

10.12. DE - Frankfurt - Festhalle

12.12. AT - Vienna - Stadthalle

14.12. DE - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

16.12. UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

18.12. UK - London - SSE Arena Wembley