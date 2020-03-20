Amorphis To Support Nightwish On European Tour Dates
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
Finnish sextet Nightwish recently announced their ninth studio album "Human. :II: Nature." due to be released on 10th April 2020. The record will be a double album containing 9 tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2. Today the band announced that Finnish metallers Amorphis will be performing as very special guests on their upcoming Europe + UK tour in winter 2020, alongside Turmion Kätilöt, who will be joining as support.
Nightwish European TOUR 2020
w/ Amorphis + Turmion Kätilöt
16.11. NO - Oslo - Spektrum
20.11. DE - Leipzig - Arena
21.11. DE - Dusseldorf - ISS Dome
23.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
24.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
25.11. FR - Paris - AccorHotels Arena
26.11. BE - Antwerp - Lotto Arena
28.11. DE - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
29.11. LU - Luxembourg - Rockhal
03.12. IT - Milan - Lorenzini District
04.12. DE - Munich - Olympiahalle
09.12. DE - Bamberg - Brose Arena
10.12. DE - Frankfurt - Festhalle
12.12. AT - Vienna - Stadthalle
14.12. DE - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle
16.12. UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
18.12. UK - London - SSE Arena Wembley

