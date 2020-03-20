Katatonia Posts New Music Video "Behind The Blood" Online

Band Photo: Katatonia (?)

Following the announcement that Katatonia will be returning with a brand-new album "City Burials" on 24th April, on Peaceville Records, and the release of the album’s debut single "Lacquer," the band present their next single and video for "Behind The Blood." You can check it out below.

This track is one of the highlights from new album "City Burials," bursting into life with a trademark screaming guitar solo before dropping into an upbeat distinctive and hugely memorable Katatonia chorus.

Vocalist Jonas Renkse states "’Behind the Blood’ is a celebration of the heavy metal music that we all grew up with, modified to fit the Katatonia universe. Whilst lyrically it is telling the tale of dark revelry, to awaken the blood with the sound and taste of thunder."

"Behind the Blood" has all the hallmarks of becoming a new classic.

Katatonia, formed in 1991 by Jonas Renkse & Anders Nyström, and transitioning from early pioneers of the rising black/death/doom movement, to powerhouses of the progressive metallic rock genre. Following on from their 2016 haunting The Fall Of Hearts album Katatonia have returned with arguably their finest album to date, the enormously vivid and powerful City Burials.