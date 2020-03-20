Lost Legacy Streaming New Album "In The Name Of Freedom"

New York power metallers Lost Legacy released their new album "In The Name of Freedom" today, March 20, 2020 via Pure Steel Records. The band has teamed up with MetalInsider.net for the album's exclusive full stream here.

Featuring forty-six minutes of pure metal, Lost Legacy's sophomore release is a concept album serving as an act II to their debut full length, which was inspired by the tragedy of 9/11.

The band comments:

"For 'In The Name of Freedom” the inspiration was driven by Dave’s desire to write about 'the men and women' of our armed forces and about the lack of judgment among many media outlets that report without having all the facts - and how it divides people.

"The album concept follows as part II to our first self-released album 'The Aftermath' that was inspired by the tragedy of 9/11. Vocalist Dave Franco took pen to paper and wrote about the tragedies and the heroism of first responders, soldiers and the survivors of this sad day in our history.

"'In The Name of Freedom' is dedicated to the men and women of our armed forces that have sacrificed everything to protect our freedoms. As a band we do not support war, but we are supportive of our troops and wanted to express our feelings about what they go through and the difficulties they face, from dealing with their own mortality and PTSD. It’s our way to honor them and say thanks. The album also has a song “Take Me Away” that relates to the way media outlets present news about shootings in our country and how before all the facts are known, they emit conclusions and judgments without knowing all the facts and how this has an effect on people by causing divide, riots, and misunderstandings.

"This album delivers a twin guitar assault that blends heavy melodic riffs, intellectual musicianship, and superb vocals."