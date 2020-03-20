Sorcerer Reveals New Album "Lamenting Of The Innocent" Details
On May 29th, Sorcerer will release their third full-length, "Lamenting of the Innocent," via Metal Blade Records. A video for the first single, "The Hammer Of Witches" (directed by Daniel Wahlström - Heavy Groove Media), can be seen below. The record can also be pre-ordered in the following formats:
- digipak-CD
- deluxe box set (box, digipak-CD, DVD, coasters, pin, pendant - EU exclusive - limited to 3000 copies)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- ochre brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- translucent red vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- clear mustard yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- maroon marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear warm gray marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies)
- gold blackdust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
* exclusive bundles with shirts and merch items, plus digital options are also available!
Lamenting Of The Innocent track-listing
1. Persecution (intro)
2. The Hammer of Witches
3. Lamenting of the Innocent
4. Institoris
5. Where Spirits Die
6. Deliverance
7. Age of the Damned
8. Condemned
9. Dance with the Devil
10. Path To Perdition
11. Hellfire (Bonus Track - only available on Digipak CD)
