Wolfheart Posts New Music Video "Hail Of Steel" Online

Finnish heavy melodic death metal unit Wolfheart recently announced the upcoming release of their new full-length Winter War epic, Wolves Of Karelia, out April 10, 2020 via Napalm Records.

Today, Wolfheart has revealed another fantastic offering cut from Wolves Of Karelia, entitled "Hail Of Steel". The track signals oncoming war with an ocean-like wave of rhythm and hair-raising guitars, cascading into an extreme, melodic wall of blastbeats and symphonics. Accented by piercing clean vocal harmonics and pummeling double bass, the track sets the grand stage for the entire album. The new music video is equally as searing - a fiery performance fitting for the epic track.

Wolfheart frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says about the track and video:

""Hail Of Steel" is an embodiment of the fierce chaos of war. The Finnish army had 32 tanks against 3000 Russian tanks, 114 planes against 3800 Russian planes, three times bigger troops, etc., so those Fins really saw steel and fire raining from the sky."

"Wolves of Karelia" Tracklist:

1. Hail Of Steel

2. Horizon On Fire

3. Reaper

4. The Hammer

5. Eye Of The Storm

6. Born From Fire

7. Arrows Of Chaos

8. Ashes

Wolves of Karelia will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack

- Digital Album

- Shirt & Digipack

- Black LP Sleeve

- Silver LP Sleeve - limited to 100 copies