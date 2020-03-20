Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Erase Me” & Announce New Album
Make Them Suffer's upcoming fourth studio album titled “How To Survive A Funeral” will be out on June 05th via Rise/Greyscale Records. A first cut, “Erase Me“, premiered online via the below music video.
Comments the group of the song:
“‘Erase Me‘ is a song about pushing someone away and raises the question: Is it selfless or selfish to do? It’s unfortunate that some people are wired to always feel as if they’re never good enough. The sentiment of the lyrics ‘I’ve broken you enough so don’t hate me, erase me’ demonstrates the quality of selflessness. In retrospection, it’s that same selflessness that makes you ‘good enough.'”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Upon A Burning Body Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Wolfheart Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.