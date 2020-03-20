Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Erase Me” & Announce New Album

Make Them Suffer's upcoming fourth studio album titled “How To Survive A Funeral” will be out on June 05th via Rise/Greyscale Records. A first cut, “Erase Me“, premiered online via the below music video.

Comments the group of the song:

“‘Erase Me‘ is a song about pushing someone away and raises the question: Is it selfless or selfish to do? It’s unfortunate that some people are wired to always feel as if they’re never good enough. The sentiment of the lyrics ‘I’ve broken you enough so don’t hate me, erase me’ demonstrates the quality of selflessness. In retrospection, it’s that same selflessness that makes you ‘good enough.'”