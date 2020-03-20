The Acacia Strain Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "E"
Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)
The Acacia Strain premiere another new EP titled “E”, this time featuring the songs “Solace And Serenity” and “The Lucid Dream“. The latter boasts a guest appearance from Mortality Rate singer Jess Nyx. Both tracks can be streamed below. A vinyl release is scheduled for April 17th.
