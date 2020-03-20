The Acacia Strain Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "E"

The Acacia Strain premiere another new EP titled “E”, this time featuring the songs “Solace And Serenity” and “The Lucid Dream“. The latter boasts a guest appearance from Mortality Rate singer Jess Nyx. Both tracks can be streamed below. A vinyl release is scheduled for April 17th.



