Paradise Lost Premiere New Single “Fall From Grace”
Paradise Lost‘s new single “Fall From Grace” has premiered online as the first cut from the group’s sixteenth studio full-length “Obsidian“. That outing has been scheduled for a May 15th release via Nuclear Blast Records.
