Old Man Gloom Premiere New Song “EMF”

Old Man Gloom premiere their new single “EMF” from their upcoming release “Seminar VIII: Light Of Meaning“. A May 22nd release date has been slated for that album by Profound Lore Records. The outing marks the group’s first with Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man) taking over for the late Caleb Scofield, who died in a car accident back in 2018.