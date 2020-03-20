Exodus/Ex-Slayer Guitarist Gary Holt Assumes He Has Contracted The COVID-19 Virus
Exodus/ex-Slayer guitarist Gary Holt assumes he has contracted the COVID-19 this week, commenting via Instagram:
“So I’ve been locked away with @lisaholt777 , suffering from all the symptoms of Corona, without the beer! Mildly sick, better today after repeatedly waking up soaked in sweat last night. Self monitoring with my better half, and unfortunately, won’t be able to visit my grandkids until I’m symptom free for seven days. Ugh. Movie time, binge watching TV, and waiting this out!”
Ironically the former Slayer guitarist had been making fun of the virus outbreak on February 07th:
