Rotting Christ Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates For the North American Devastation of the Nation tour

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

With tours taking a major hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Greek metal veterans of Rotting Christ have some good news! They announced that their Devastation of the Nation tour has been rescheduled for early 2021.

If you already purchased a ticket for the tour, it will be honored at the rescheduled date. Fans who can no longer attend can look into refunds at their point of purchase.

Rotting Christ (Devastation on the Nation tour) Rescheduled Dates:

02/11: Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

02/12: Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

02/13: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

02/14: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

02/16: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

02/17: Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theater

02/18: Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

02/19: Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

02/20: Chicago, IL @ Reggies

02/21: Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

02/23: Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

02/24: Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

02/25: Quebec City, QC @ Le D'Auteuil

02/26: Manchester, NH @ Jewel

02/27: Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

02/28: Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/02: Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

03/03: Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies

03/04: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/05: Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

03/06: Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

03/07: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

03/08: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/09: Fort Worth, TX @ Rail Club Live

03/10: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

03/11: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar

03/12: Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

03/13: San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

03/14: Los Angeles, CA @ 1720