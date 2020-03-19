Rotting Christ Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates For the North American Devastation of the Nation tour
With tours taking a major hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Greek metal veterans of Rotting Christ have some good news! They announced that their Devastation of the Nation tour has been rescheduled for early 2021.
If you already purchased a ticket for the tour, it will be honored at the rescheduled date. Fans who can no longer attend can look into refunds at their point of purchase.
Rotting Christ (Devastation on the Nation tour) Rescheduled Dates:
02/11: Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
02/12: Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
02/13: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
02/14: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
02/16: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
02/17: Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theater
02/18: Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
02/19: Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
02/20: Chicago, IL @ Reggies
02/21: Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
02/23: Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
02/24: Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques
02/25: Quebec City, QC @ Le D'Auteuil
02/26: Manchester, NH @ Jewel
02/27: Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
02/28: Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
03/02: Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
03/03: Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies
03/04: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/05: Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
03/06: Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
03/07: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
03/08: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/09: Fort Worth, TX @ Rail Club Live
03/10: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
03/11: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar
03/12: Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
03/13: San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
03/14: Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
