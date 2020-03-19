100% to the artists
Today (March 19, 2020) only, Bandcamp is waiving their 15% cut and Sargent House is also going to give 100% of every cent of all SH released albums to the artists DIRECTLY. So if you want to help ANY of the label’s bands just pick a record or song that SH released by them and all that money will go to that artist immediately.
Some recommendations:
https://russiancircles.bandcamp.com
https://sargenthouse.bandcamp.com
https://helmsalee.bandcamp.com/
https://redfang.bandcamp.com/
https://slaegt.bandcamp.com/
https://redwoodhill.bandcamp.com/
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
1 Comment on "A good day to buy on Bandcamp"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
I thought that was on Friday, March 20