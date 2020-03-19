"some music was meant to stay underground..."

100% to the artists

posted Mar 19, 2020 at 12:17 PM by AlCase.  (1 Comment)

Slaegt @ 2019 Metal Magic Festival

Today (March 19, 2020) only, Bandcamp is waiving their 15% cut and Sargent House is also going to give 100% of every cent of all SH released albums to the artists DIRECTLY. So if you want to help ANY of the label’s bands just pick a record or song that SH released by them and all that money will go to that artist immediately.

Some recommendations:
https://russiancircles.bandcamp.com
https://sargenthouse.bandcamp.com
https://helmsalee.bandcamp.com/
https://redfang.bandcamp.com/
https://slaegt.bandcamp.com/
https://redwoodhill.bandcamp.com/

Russian Circles

Anonymous Reader
1. Queefy McBain writes:

I thought that was on Friday, March 20

# Mar 19, 2020 @ 12:39 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

