100% to the artists

Today (March 19, 2020) only, Bandcamp is waiving their 15% cut and Sargent House is also going to give 100% of every cent of all SH released albums to the artists DIRECTLY. So if you want to help ANY of the label’s bands just pick a record or song that SH released by them and all that money will go to that artist immediately.

Some recommendations:

https://russiancircles.bandcamp.com

https://sargenthouse.bandcamp.com

https://helmsalee.bandcamp.com/

https://redfang.bandcamp.com/

https://slaegt.bandcamp.com/

https://redwoodhill.bandcamp.com/