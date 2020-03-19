Exclusive
In Tenebriz Premiere New Song "Into Crimson Oblivion" From Upcoming New Album "Bitter Wine Of Summer"
Russian atmospheric black metal/ambient unit In Tenebriz have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Into Crimson Oblivion", taken from their impending new album "Bitter Wine Of Summer", which will be released by GrimmDistribution on April 27th.
Check out now "Into Crimson Oblivion" below.
