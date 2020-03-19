Wastewalker Premiere New Song "Vengeance of the Lowborn" From Upcoming New Album "Lowborn"
Wastewalker premiere a new track called "Vengeance of the Lowborn", taken from their upcoming new album "Lowborn", which is set for release on May 12th.
Check out now "Vengeance of the Lowborn" below.
