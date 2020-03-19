Setoml Premiere New Song "The Shadows Path (Шлях тiней)" From Upcoming New Album "Reincarnation (“Перевтілення”)"

Ukrainian melodic black metal duo Setoml premiere a new song titled "The Shadows Path (Шлях тiней)", taken from their upcoming new album "Reincarnation (“Перевтілення”)", which will be co-released on April 24th by Satanath Records (Russia) and Kryrart Records (Germany).

Check out now "The Shadows Path (Шлях тiней)" below.