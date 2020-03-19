Setoml Premiere New Song "The Shadows Path (Шлях тiней)" From Upcoming New Album "Reincarnation (“Перевтілення”)"
Ukrainian melodic black metal duo Setoml premiere a new song titled "The Shadows Path (Шлях тiней)", taken from their upcoming new album "Reincarnation (“Перевтілення”)", which will be co-released on April 24th by Satanath Records (Russia) and Kryrart Records (Germany).
Check out now "The Shadows Path (Шлях тiней)" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Setoml Premiere New Song 'The Shadows Path'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.