Descent To Acheron Premiere New Song "Your Suffering Is A Gift" From Debut EP "The Transience of Flesh"
Australia’s Descent To Acheron premiere a new song entitled "Your Suffering Is A Gift", taken from their brand new debut EP "The Transience of Flesh", which is out now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Your Suffering Is A Gift" below.
