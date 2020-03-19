In Hearts Wake Premiere New Single “Worldwide Suicide”

In Hearts Wake are back with their first new music in three years with the premiere of the below single, “Worldwide Suicide“. The group intend to plant a tree for every 1 thousand views the below video for it generates.

Comments singer Jake Taylor:

“The Antarctic has reached an all time high temperature of 20.78C. The Australian bushfires have burned over 12 million hectares of land, killing over 1 billion animals. The Climate Crisis is pounding on our door and we need to take action while there is still a window to turn it around. It’s time for profound systemic change as individuals and as a community.”

Continues Taylor:

“Last year I attended the NYC Climate strike and half a million passionate people showed up led by Greta Thunberg. It was the first time in a while that I felt so much hope for the future. When we gathered at Battery Park I felt inspired to pull out my voice recorder. Greta delivered an incredible speech. Some of the elders around me likened it to the time they heard Martin Luther King deliver his ‘I have a dream’ speech in the 60’s. One week later our track ‘Crisis’ was born.”

“We are aware that the Worldwide Suicide video is confronting. We created this not to shock or cause despair but to incite positive action. In the spirit of this, the band has committed to plant 1 tree for every 1K views, restoring part of a vital ecosystem with the hope that every viewer and their descendants will one day enjoy its benefits.

Music is both our art and our platform. I feel we have a responsibility as artists to challenge the status quo. What challenges has the potential to create change. If we can change, then we can evolve.”