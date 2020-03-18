Exclusive
Eclipse Of The Sun Premiere New Title Track Of Impending New Album "Brave Never World"
Hungary's epic doom/death metal band Eclipse Of The Sun have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the title track to their impending new album "Brave Never World", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and More Hate Productions (Russia) on April 24th.
Check out now "Brave Never World" below.
