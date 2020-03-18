Igorrr Premiere New Single “Camel Dancefloor” From Upcoming Album “Spirituality And Distortion“

Igorrr‘s new single “Camel Dancefloor” has recently premiered online in advance of the group’s new effort “Spirituality And Distortion“. The new album will be out March 27th via Metal Blade.

Comments Gautier Serre:

“On an album, there is always a track that you are more addicted to. ‘Camel Dancefloor‘ is this one track that I always come and listen to it by necessity, very regularly.

This acoustic guitar loop you find almost all the way long on this track is something which I got completely obsessed with – I dreamed about it – I was playing it every day. I’m not sure how the brain works, but this melody has something that worked on me.

As a synesthetic person, this sound brings a very beautiful Brown/Châtain/Orange color to my mind, in an unusual clear and strong manner. This has a very strong Arabic vibe in it, it was awesome to be able to underline it even more with Antony Miranda playing this very special guitar, and Timba Harris again to make it sound even more Arabic and specific like it’s coming straight from a camel mind.

To be perfectly honest, I’m sure that if a camel would have a human similar music sensibility and a taste for extreme music, ‘Camel Dancefloor‘ would perfectly be the soundtrack of his mind. At this point, it’s perfectly logical for me that this track has to end with an excessively heavy metal riffing.”