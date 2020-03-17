Paralydium To Release Debut Album "Worlds Beyond" In May; Posts Single "Finding The Paragon" Online

Continuing in their ongoing quest to release albums by the most inventive and exciting prog musicians they can find, Frontiers Music Srl is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of "Worlds Beyond," the debut album by Swedish quintet Paralydium. Fans can get a first taste of what to expect from this innovative new band in the form of a single entitled "Finding The Paragon."

It is fair to say that there are few acts who can or will match Paralydium's delivery of melodic, rhythmic and powerful songs. "Worlds Beyond" will showcase this very claim.

Initially known as The Paralydium Project, the band is an epic­ progressive metal combo founded by guitarist John Berg with a vision to create an innovative mixture of hard hitting heavy riffs,

textured landscapes and powerful grooves. Their sound takes you through space and time for an

experience beyond the borders of your mind. With influences ranging from Symphony X and Pagan’s Mind to Seventh Wonder and Dream Theater, Paralydium have created their own sound and expertly crafted melodies into a ‘best of both worlds’ sound.

"The writing process for this album started soon after our first EP release in 2015,” explains Berg.

"When the songs really started to come together, I began to feel that they had a certain interplay with each other which got me thinking on making this a conceptual album. The real challenge was to integrate all the elements and put the pieces together. As a result, the outcome is something

more than just an ordinary album. Just wait and you will see. Our music crosses many borders in

terms of styles, so we believe that Paralydium and Frontiers will be a great team.”

Tracklisting:

1. Enter Paralydium

2. Within The Sphere

3. Synergy

4. Finding The Paragon

5. Crystal Of Infinity

6. Awakening

7. The Source

8. Into Divinity

9. Seeker Of The Light