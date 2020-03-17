Saxon Postpones UK Shows; Announces Rescheduled Dates

British heavy metal icons Saxon has announced that they too have been forced to postpone their shows in the UK, which were scheduled to take place this month with such special guests as Krokus, Diamond Head and Girlschool. A message from the bands reads as follows:

"Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and public reaction to the spread of Coronavirus, Saxon have had to, with deep regret, postpone the three UK shows planned this month in Glasgow (March 27th), London (March 28th) & Manchester (March 29th)."

To keep the bands fans and everyone else involved with the shows safe at this time, the shows have been postponed to the following dates:

Saturday August 8th – Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Saturday September 5th – London Eventim Apollo

Sunday September 6th – Manchester O2 Apollo

All tickets will remain valid for these revised show dates.

Biff Byford "We are TRULY sorry for having to make this announcement to postpone the SOLD OUT shows in Glasgow & London and almost Sold Out Manchester show, but with all that is happening right now, we had no choice. To keep everyone in good health is our No1 priority – as should be everyone’s – and this coupled with the governments recommendation to curtail public gathering’s, the borders closed to get our production and personnel to UK and the fact the Eventim Apollo is closing it’s doors until at least the end of March all went to make playing the shows at the end of next week impossible. PLEASE keep your tickets for the new show dates and lets all fight this problem we are faced with together. Stay well and Stay Safe and see you all in August & September."