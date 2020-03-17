Soilwork Uploads New "Desperado" Drum Playthrough Video

Recently, Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork released a brand new song called "Desperado." It is the second installment in Soilwork's "Feverish" trilogy which might also eventually end up becoming a so far unknown entity. It follows the band's globally acclaimed new album, "Verkligheten" (album of the month in Metal Hammer, Rock Hard, Aardschok and Scream), which was released in January 2019.

Today, Soilwork's Bastian Thusgaard presents a new drum playthrough video for "Desperado" that you can watch below, as well as the official music video for "Desperado."