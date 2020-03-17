Soilwork Uploads New "Desperado" Drum Playthrough Video
Band Photo: Soilwork (?)
Recently, Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork released a brand new song called "Desperado." It is the second installment in Soilwork's "Feverish" trilogy which might also eventually end up becoming a so far unknown entity. It follows the band's globally acclaimed new album, "Verkligheten" (album of the month in Metal Hammer, Rock Hard, Aardschok and Scream), which was released in January 2019.
Today, Soilwork's Bastian Thusgaard presents a new drum playthrough video for "Desperado" that you can watch below, as well as the official music video for "Desperado."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Epica Enters The Studio To Record New Album
- Next Article:
Saxon Reschedules UK Shows
0 Comments on "Soilwork Uploads New Drum Playthrough Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.