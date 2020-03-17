Epica Enters The Sandland Studio To Record New Album

Dutch symphonic metal giant Epica recently have entered Sandlane Recording Facilities to record their new album and follow-up to the successful "The Holographic Principle." The band will be recording again together with producer Joost van den Broek (Powerwolf, Ayreon).

In the studio, the band is joined by Panda Productions, who will record behind the scene footage of this recording process. The band just launched their first studio vlog on the band’s YouTube channel, which can also be seen below.

Simone Simons comments: "Welcome to the behind the scenes of the making of Epica 8. In this first video, we are working hard on the preproduction of our new album, making sure all details are perfect. It was like always a pleasure to spend time with the band and Joost. I am so happy with how to songs evolved and can't wait for you all to hear them!"

Epica's new album is scheduled for release this fall through Nuclear Blast Records.