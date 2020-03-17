Vio-Lence Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records

Thrash metal legends Vio-Lence has announced that they have signed a worldwide record deal with Metal Blade Records. A statement from frontman Sean Killian reads as follows:

"My first real exposure to thrash metal was brought to me by Metal Blade Records in the form of Slayer's 'Show No Mercy', which turned into my first live thrash metal show when I saw Slayer at The Keystone Berkley. Today, being able to announce that Vio-Lence has signed an agreement to bring new music to thrash metal fans and future thrash metal fans around the world with our partners Metal Blade Records is a very proud moment for me and Vio-Lence.

"Metal Blade has been involved in thrash metal since the beginning with their compilation 'Metal Massacre', and they have stood the test of time because of their love for heavy music.

Thank you everyone at Metal Blade Records for believing in Vio-Lence and for being fans of the music I love."