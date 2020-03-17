Amaranthe Begins Recording New Album In Denmark

Sweden's finest modern metal heroes Amaranthe have entered the studio in Denmark to start working on the recording of their new album - just one hour before the Danish borders were closed!

The band, now in quarantine, states: "By now, some of you know that we will start the recording of our new album today, Monday 16th March. It is an odd feeling to continue operations while large parts of the world are on lockdown, and the music industry is suffering greater than most other businesses - but we find it extremely important to soldier on, as we refuse to be beaten by this disease. It also means that we are effectively isolating ourselves, as everyone should as much as possible. We were set to travel to the studio on Sunday 15th, but as the Danish government decided to close their border with only a few hours notice, we had to make a very sudden and daring escape from Sweden into Denmark, ending up at an utterly deserted Copenhagen train station about one hour before the lockdown. We were quite literally the only ones making our way INTO the country, while everyone else was trying to get OUT.

"As you can no doubt imagine, people think that we are mad. Many of you are now in voluntary or involuntary isolation, and we will try our best to entertain you with regular updates from the studio! The album, already in this early phase, is something we feel incredibly strongly about, and we think you will no doubt know what we mean when you get to hear it later this year. Stay safe, wash your hands, keep your distance from the elderly and the sick - spread the love, not the virus!"

