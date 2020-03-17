"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Dragonforce Cancels American Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

posted Mar 17, 2020 at 8:28 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Dragonforce

Band Photo: Dragonforce (?)

British power metal outfit Dragonforce has announced that their planned tour of the United States has been cancelled, as a result of the Coronavirus which is causing mass disruption across the globe. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Due to local legislation and concern for our fans' health, we will be postponing all upcoming dates of our spring US tour. Hold on to your tickets, we will have rescheduled dates announced very soon. In the meantime, please everyone take care and stay healthy!"

Dragonforce aren't the only band to have cancelled touring plans, with big names such as Slipknot, Lamb Of God and Evanescence all scrapping scheduled shows.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Dragonforce Cancels American Tour Dates"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 