Dragonforce Cancels American Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

Band Photo: Dragonforce (?)

British power metal outfit Dragonforce has announced that their planned tour of the United States has been cancelled, as a result of the Coronavirus which is causing mass disruption across the globe. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Due to local legislation and concern for our fans' health, we will be postponing all upcoming dates of our spring US tour. Hold on to your tickets, we will have rescheduled dates announced very soon. In the meantime, please everyone take care and stay healthy!"

Dragonforce aren't the only band to have cancelled touring plans, with big names such as Slipknot, Lamb Of God and Evanescence all scrapping scheduled shows.