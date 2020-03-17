Acid Reign Announces UK/European "Tour Of Entitlement" Dates
British thrash metal stalwarts Acid Reign has announced a series of new shows in the United Kingdom and Europe to take place later this year under the banner, "The Tour Of Entitlement." This follows the release of the band's eagerly awaited new album, "The Age Of Entitlement," which was released last year.
Frontman H speaks:
"At last we are bringing the new album to more of you live. We still have a couple of gaps left so tell your local promoters! We cannot wait to get out there and see you all again it has taken a little while but the boys at FATangel have done us proud. Make sure you bring your hand sanitiser!"
The tour dates are as follows:
May 2020:
1st MANCHESTER - Rebellion
2nd DUBLIN – Clang @ National Stadium
30th CHESTER – Mac Live Rooms
June 2020:
5th LEICESTER – Firebug
6th WOLVERHAMPTON – KK’s Steel Mill
July 2020:
10th CARDIFF – Clwb Ifor Bach
24th MILTON KEYNES – Craufurd Arms
25th LEEDS – Boom
26th BLACKPOOL – Waterloo Music Bar
August 2020:
1st COVENTRY – Arches
7th BLOODSTOCK @ Catton Park, Walton-On-Trent
September 2020:
25th GLASGOW – Audio
26th DUNDEE – Beat Generator
27th CARLISLE – The Brickyard
October 2020:
3rd BRITISH STEEL FESTIVAL @ Fismes, France
24th SKULLS OF METAL @ Begijar, Spain
November 2020:
28th LONDON - Underworld
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sacred Reich Founder Jason Rainey Passes Away
- Next Article:
Dragonforce Cancels American Tour Dates
0 Comments on "Acid Reign Announces UK/European Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.