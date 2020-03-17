Acid Reign Announces UK/European "Tour Of Entitlement" Dates

British thrash metal stalwarts Acid Reign has announced a series of new shows in the United Kingdom and Europe to take place later this year under the banner, "The Tour Of Entitlement." This follows the release of the band's eagerly awaited new album, "The Age Of Entitlement," which was released last year.

Frontman H speaks:

"At last we are bringing the new album to more of you live. We still have a couple of gaps left so tell your local promoters! We cannot wait to get out there and see you all again it has taken a little while but the boys at FATangel have done us proud. Make sure you bring your hand sanitiser!"

The tour dates are as follows:

May 2020:

1st MANCHESTER - Rebellion

2nd DUBLIN – Clang @ National Stadium

30th CHESTER – Mac Live Rooms

June 2020:

5th LEICESTER – Firebug

6th WOLVERHAMPTON – KK’s Steel Mill

July 2020:

10th CARDIFF – Clwb Ifor Bach

24th MILTON KEYNES – Craufurd Arms

25th LEEDS – Boom

26th BLACKPOOL – Waterloo Music Bar

August 2020:

1st COVENTRY – Arches

7th BLOODSTOCK @ Catton Park, Walton-On-Trent

September 2020:

25th GLASGOW – Audio

26th DUNDEE – Beat Generator

27th CARLISLE – The Brickyard

October 2020:

3rd BRITISH STEEL FESTIVAL @ Fismes, France

24th SKULLS OF METAL @ Begijar, Spain

November 2020:

28th LONDON - Underworld