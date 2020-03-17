Headline News

Sacred Reich Founder/ Former Guitarist Jason Rainey Passes Away

Jason Rainey, the founding guitarist of American thrash metal veterans Sacred Reich, has passed away at the age of fifty three following a heart attack, his former bandmates have confirmed. A message from the band reads as follows:

"It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we must announce that our friend, guitarist and founding member of Sacred Reich, Jason Rainey has passed away.

"Jason started the band after only playing guitar for six months. With sheer determination and will, he lead us through the early years of the band. He worked tirelessly. Sacred Reich was his life.

"In recent years he faced some serious medical issues. He ultimately succembed to a heart attack on Monday, March 16. He was 53 years old.

"Jason, we wish you peace and love.

"Jason Wesley Rainey

February 14, 1967 - March 16, 2020"

Rainey founded the band in the 1985 and performed with them up to last year, when he was replaced by Joey Radziwell, making last year's "comeback" album, "Awakening," the only full length Sacred Reich album that Rainey was not part of.

Crowbar founder Kirk Windstein paid tribute to the guitarist, stating: "This is so sad to hear!! Sacred Reich took Crowbar on their first real tour for 3 months in 1993 and hit every corner of the U.S. We shared some great memories with Jason and all members of Sacred Reich!! This is totally devastating! I will always cherish this band and respect them for all that they did for us! We saw Jason in Phoenix last year!! He was such a nice guy!!! He was only 53 years old! What a tragedy! All of our prayers go to Jason and his family and to Sacred Reich!"