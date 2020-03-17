Shatter Brain Premiere New Song & Music Video "Talk In Fear" From Upcoming New Album "Pitchfork Justice"
Shatter Brain premiere a new song titled "Talk In Fear", taken from their upcoming new album "Pitchfork Justice", which will be released on May 1st by Wormhole Death/Aural Music.
Check out now "Talk In Fear" below.
